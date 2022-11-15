Robert Downey Jr’s Netflix Documentary About Robert Downey Sr Gets First Trailer

Ready to head into the Downey-verse? The latest project from Robert Downey Jr. isn’t that long-awaited third Sherlock Holmes movie, or a surprise return to the MCU – it’s a documentary about his father, Robert Downey Sr., by the name of “Sr.” (Yes, movie-title punctuation fans – the quote marks and the full-stop are all part of the official title.) Because, while most audiences these days are aware of Robert Downey Jr., A-list mega-star, before him was Robert Downey Sr., a pioneering filmmaker and acting talent in his own right. In “Sr.”, directed by Fyre filmmaker Chris Smith, Downey Jr. attempts to get a handle on Downey Sr. as a father, as a filmmaker, and as a man. Watch the emotional trailer here:

Doesn’t that look touching? The film is produced by Downey Jr., who also appears as one of its central subjects – given the familial nature of the project, this is less of an objective documentary than it is an up-close-and-personal chronicle of two generations coming together, combining freshly-shot footage with that of old family films and archival material. It’s a stirring idea – and then you put ‘Father And Son’ over the top of it, and it feels all the more emotionally potent.