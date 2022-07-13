Rob Zombie’s The Munsters Trailer Promises The Greatest Love Story Ever Told

We got our first proper look at Rob Zombie’s new movie adaptation of creepy 1960s TV comedy The Munsters back in June, with just a short teaser showing us the new cast recreating the original show’s opening. Now, we have a full-length trailer for the film, as posted by Zombie on his Instagram feed, which focuses on the love story element between Herman (Jeff Daniel Phillips) and Lily Munster (Sheri Moon Zombie). Have a watch below.

With plenty of big wigs, green-painted faces and spooky flourishes, this looks to be leaning into the aesthetic of the show that inspired it – clearly a somewhat lighter tone than Zombie’s previous out-and-out horrors, House Of 1000 Corpses and The Devil’s Rejects – and that iconic theme tune gets a few plays too. Alongside Daniel Phillips and Moon Zombie in the principal cast is Dan Roebuck as Grandpa Munster.