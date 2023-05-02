  1. Home
Rob Delaney’s Peter Returning For Deadpool 3

Rob Delaney
by James White |
Posted

Just when you thought Hugh Jackman was the biggest name joining Deadpool 3, along comes word that Rob Delaney will be back back as aw-shucks human X-Force member Peter.

The character, in case you somehow forgot, was recruited for Deadpool's (Ryan Reynolds) mission to stop Cable killing Russell (Julian Dennison) despite possessing no superpowers or any discernible normal abilities. He, like the rest of X-Force ends up dying in humorously stupid fashion but — spoiler alert – Deadpool used timey wimey tricks to save him in the post-credit sequence.

Deadpool 3 also already features the aforementioned Jackman, new recruits including Matthew Macfadyen and Emma Corrin and returning veterans such as Karan Soni, Leslie Uggams, Morena Baccarin and Stefan Kapicic.

Shawn Levy is directing the new movie, which will be in cinemas on 8 November next year.

