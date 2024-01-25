Road House Trailer: Jake Gyllenhaal Hits Hard In Doug Liman Remake

The Patrick Swayze-starring 1989 favourite Road House hinges on a simple concept: what if a really cool guy was both a) awesome, and b) great at hitting people? Now, 35 years later, those questions are being asked once again – this time with Jake Gyllenhaal in the Swayze role, in a remake from director Doug Liman. In this Road House, Dalton is a former UFC fighter who becomes a no-nonsense ‘cooler’ at a roadhouse, where he… well, smacks anyone who steps out of line. Liman seems to be funnelling that pumped-up energy into a punchy action movie with hangout vibes. Check out the trailer here:

Doesn’t that look like a good time? Just don’t get too rowdy, eh. Liman’s film also stars the likes of Daniela Melchior (of The Suicide Squad), Billy Magnussen, Jessica Williams and Conor McGregor – and while it’s coming directly to Prime Video, that straight-to-streaming release has ruffled the filmmaker’s feathers. Liman boycotted the film’s premiere at SXSW this week to “silently protest Amazon’s decision to stream a movie so clearly made for the big screen”, he wrote for Deadline. While the director advocated for a cinematic release, Amazon is instead, in Liman’s parlance, “using Road House to sell plumbing fixtures.” Ooft. The heavy hits aren’t just confined to the screen, then.