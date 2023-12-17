Ridley Scott On Board To Direct An Action Thriller Called BOMB

Though the title BOMB (yes, in capitals) is a compelling title for a short story, it does also carry worrisome overtones for a movie title, especially in this era of uncertain box office. Still, that isn't stopping Ridley Scott (very little can stop him, let's be honest), who is attached to direct an adaptation of Kevin McMullin's tale.

The plot (of the short story, at least) runs thus: Frankie Ippolito is a hostage negotiator called into duty the night before his wedding in London. A man who has parked himself in a construction site in Piccadilly Circus is standing on a newly uncovered, unexploded bomb from WWII. He tells local law enforcement he will only speak with Frankie, and this sets off a chain of events in which Frankie is drawn into an overnight struggle to stop the bomber with whom he has a past.

McMullin's story was the subject of a frenzied bidding battle between studios and streamers, with Disney's 20th Studios emerging triumphant. The author is aboard to take the first crack at the script.