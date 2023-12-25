Review Of The Year 2023: An Empire Podcast Special

Merry Christmas, you filthy animals! Here's a little Christmas bonus for you all: the Empire Podcast's Review Of The Year. 2023 (for that is the year in question) was a year that gave us so much, cinematically speaking, from Barbenheimer to Empire's official number one film, Past Lives , and everything in-between, including the first signs of weakness in the previously invulnerable Marvel Cinematic Universe.

And, in this near three-hour special, Chris Hewitt, Helen O'Hara, James Dyer, and Ben Travis discuss all of that, and much, much more. Much, much, much more, in fact. However, Chris is very aware that, even though he set it up, he got distracted and forgot to talk about the brilliant scene in No Hard Feelings where Andrew Barth Feldman sings Maneater, and would like to rectify that now by telling you all to seek it out. Anyway, this pod is a ton of fun, despite that egregious oversight. Enjoy.