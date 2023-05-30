Rebecca Ferguson Starring In Revenge Thriller Best Served Cold

While she's more usually been seen as part of leading ensembles (your Mission: Impossible films, your Dunes), Rebecca Ferguson has long deserved to be the main lead of a movie (and has a central role in Apple TV+ series Silo). She's scored one with new revenge thriller Best Served Cold.

Originally published as part of Joe Abercrombie’s First Law World series in 2009, Best Served Cold tells the story of the legendary mercenary Monza Murcatto (Ferguson), the betrayal that ostracizes her, and her ensuing quest for revenge that will forever change a nation.

Abercrombie wrote the script based on his book, and Deadpool/Terminator: Dark Fate director Tim Miller is attached to make the film for Skydance.