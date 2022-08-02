Ready For Saw: The Experience In London?

If the idea of getting trapped in one of Jigsaw's fiendish, potentially lethal puzzles, then we have good news: you're going to get your chance (well, hopefully not the lethal part) as a new Saw- themed escape room-style fan experience is headed to London this October.

Based on James Wan and Leigh Whannell's film franchise, the experience will unite a group of fans who must work together to escape a series of challenges developed by the vicious mind of Jigsaw, each one testing their abilities to sacrifice themselves for their goal. But, of course, people can always betray each other to save their skin, making the game even more nerve-wracking. So work together and risk betrayal, or become the betrayer in search of salvation? The choice is yours, and the consequences can be deadly…

Again, we're thinking for legal reasons that it won't actually be deadly. But at least it'll be the chance to sample something along the lines of Universal's Halloween Horror Nights here in the UK.