Ready For Paranormal Activity: The Play?

With pop culture phenomenon Stranger Things already spreading its upside down-y tendrils to the stage this year, word arrives of another popular title making the jump to treading the boards. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Paranormal Activity is in development as a play.

Oren Pelli's original micro-budget chiller starred Micah Sloat and Katie Featherston as a couple troubled by some demonic goings-on, all captured by security cameras, phones and camcorders.

The movie, made for a tight $15,000 (with extra for finishing touches and marketing when Paramount picked it up), has one of the most profitable ever made, earning $193.4 million and spawning a franchise that has so far earned close to a billion dollars.

Producer Simon Friend, who has movie-to-stage experience with The Da Vinci Code and Life Of Pi, will oversee the new potential play, while Levi Holloway, whose most recent work was horror-tinged Broadway show Grey House, is developing the script.