Ready For Paranormal Activity: The Play?

With pop culture phenomenon Stranger Things already spreading its upside down-y tendrils to the stage this year, word arrives of another popular title making the jump to treading the boards. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Paranormal Activity is in development as a play.
Oren Pelli's original micro-budget chiller starred Micah Sloat and Katie Featherston as a couple troubled by some demonic goings-on, all captured by security cameras, phones and camcorders.
The movie, made for a tight $15,000 (with extra for finishing touches and marketing when Paramount picked it up), has one of the most profitable ever made, earning $193.4 million and spawning a franchise that has so far earned close to a billion dollars.
Producer Simon Friend, who has movie-to-stage experience with The Da Vinci Code and Life Of Pi, will oversee the new potential play, while Levi Holloway, whose most recent work was horror-tinged Broadway show Grey House, is developing the script.
The aim is to launch this one in the West End, but there is no date set yet, since the Paranormal play is still at an early stage.