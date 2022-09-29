Ready For A Dance Adaptation Of The Matrix Directed By Danny Boyle?

Danny Boyle is not a director to shy away from a challenge – this is, after all the man who helped stage the 2012 Olympic Opening Ceremony in London – and he's had music pulsing through his movies before. Yet we must still admit a momentary double-take at the idea that he'll direct a hip-hop stage adaptation inspired by the Matrix movies.

The show is officially described as "combining the hip-hop choreography of hundreds of dancers with the latest immersive design. Titled Free Your Mind, it will reportedly "take audiences on a thrilling journey through The Matrix and into a new realm of possibilities."

Boyle, who has the official permission of Warner Bros. to stage the show, will work with Michael ‘Mikey J’ Asante, who is composing the music for the dance show while Kenrick ‘H2O’ Sandy is choreographing.

Poet playwright Sabrina Mahfouz and artist Es Devlin are also on board to write and provide large scale sculptures, respectively. It'll all be staged at Factory International, a new arts venue in Manchester.

No word on tickets yet, but it doesn't open until October 2023, so we wouldn't start queuing just yet.

