Queen Latifah’s Journey Goes Wrong In The End Of The Road Trailer

Given that Queen Latifah sped around streets in 2004's Taxi and Chris Bridges is a veteran of the Fast & Furious franchise, you might think they'd have had enough of vehicles. But here they are going on a family road trip that goes badly wrong in the trailer for Netflix thriller End Of The Road. Take a look…

End Of The Road stars Latifah as Brenda, who embarks on a cross-country road trip to move cities. It becomes a highway to hell for Brenda, her two kids and her brother Reggie (Bridges).

After witnessing a brutal murder, the family finds themselves in the crosshairs of a mysterious killer. Now alone in the New Mexico desert and cut off from any help, Brenda is pulled into a deadly fight to keep her family alive…