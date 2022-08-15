Queen Latifah’s Journey Goes Wrong In The End Of The Road Trailer

Given that Queen Latifah sped around streets in 2004's Taxi and Chris Bridges is a veteran of the Fast & Furious franchise, you might think they'd have had enough of vehicles. But here they are going on a family road trip that goes badly wrong in the trailer for Netflix thriller End Of The Road. Take a look…
End Of The Road stars Latifah as Brenda, who embarks on a cross-country road trip to move cities. It becomes a highway to hell for Brenda, her two kids and her brother Reggie (Bridges).
After witnessing a brutal murder, the family finds themselves in the crosshairs of a mysterious killer. Now alone in the New Mexico desert and cut off from any help, Brenda is pulled into a deadly fight to keep her family alive…
End Of The Road also stars Beau Bridges, Mychala Faith Lee, Shaun Dixon and Frances Lee McCain and will be out on the streaming service on 9 September.