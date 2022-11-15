Puss In Boots: The Last Wish – New Trailer For The Feline Hero’s New Adventure

In its constant desire to keep the Shrek animated cinematic universe expanding, DreamWorks Animation has the latest Puss In Boots film — a sequel to a spin-off, let's not forget called Puss In Boots: The Last Wish — headed our way earlier next year. What is being called the "final" trailer is now online.

In this latest outing, the ever-charismatic Puss (Antonio Banderas) discovers that his passion for peril and disregard for safety have taken their toll. He has burned through eight of his nine lives, though he lost count along the way. Getting those lives back will send him on his grandest quest yet.

That will involve an epic journey into the Black Forest to find the mythical Wishing Star and restore his lost lives. But with only one life left, Puss will have to humble himself and ask for help from his former partner and nemesis: the captivating Kitty Soft Paws (Salma Hayek).

In their quest, Puss and Kitty will be aided—against their better judgment—by a ratty, chatty, relentlessly cheerful mutt, Perrito (Harvey Guillén). Together, our trio of heroes will have to stay one step ahead of Goldilocks (Florence Pugh) and the Three Bears Crime Family (Ray Winstone, Olivia Colman and Samson Kayo), "Big" Jack Horner (John Mulaney) and terrifying bounty hunter, The Big Bad Wolf (Wagner Moura).

Puss In Boots: The Last Wish is due in cinemas on 10 February.

