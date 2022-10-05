PROMOTION: Win A Money-Can’t-Buy Peek Inside The DC Archive

by Advertorial |

There are some experiences that are so exclusive, even DC Comics’ roster of world-famous heroes wouldn’t be able to get in – not even with Bruce Wayne’s bank account, Wonder Woman’s glowing lasso, or Superman’s array of powers. But if you’re lucky, you could be in for the ultimate DC experience: with the latest Big DC Giveaway prize draw, you and a guest could be treated to a money-can’t-buy visit inside the DC archive – a vault packed with some of the most iconic memorabilia from Warner Bros.’ extensive collection of props, costumes, cars, clothes and more.

The collection began being catalogued way back in the early ‘90s, with new items still being archived today – so there are years and years of items to be seen, spanning decades of DC movies and TV shows, featuring some of the greatest and most beloved superheroes ever created. And it’s all kept more secret than the kingdom of Atlantis – held at an undisclosed address, and full of priceless items kept firmly under lock and key, away even from Warner Bros. and DC staff.