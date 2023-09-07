Pixar’s Elemental Arrives On Disney+ On 13 September

Despite a disappointing launch at the box office (it was among Pixar's lowest starts with just $29 million in the US), Elemental has becoming something of the little engine that could, enjoying a healthy long life in cinemas and racking up $480 million worldwide. Now the movie is headed to Disney+.

Elemental, set in Element City, where Fire-, Water-, Earth- and Air-residents live together, introduces fire element Ember (Leah Lewis), whose friendship with a fun and sappy water guy named Wade (voice of Mamoudou Athie) challenges her beliefs about the world they live in.

The streaming version will arrive with the Up short Carl's Date that ran in cinemas with it, and a making of doc called Good Chemistry, detailing director Peter Sohn's inspiration for the movie (his Korean parents' immigration to the States) and his journey overseeing the final film.