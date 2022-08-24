Pinocchio: New Trailer For Robert Zemeckis’ Adaptation

Disney+ Day is just around the corner, so the Mouse House is naturally keen to remind us all of the offerings that will drop next month. Among the headliners is Robert Zemeckis ' new adaptation of Pinocchio which stars Tom Hanks as lonely carpenter Geppetto. Check out the latest trailer for the movie…

Pinocchio is, of course, the story of a wooden puppet crafted by Geppetto and magically brought to life, who dreams of being a real boy and sets off on a quest to achieve it, getting into adventures and encountering various colourful characters along the way. Zemeckis co-wrote this version with Chris Weitz, and the story obviously follows the established path of Disney's 1940 animated classic, rather than radically turning back to Carlo Collodi's brutal 19th Century Italian children's novel. And from this new look, we can also see that the style is also aiming to keep to that cartoon canon.