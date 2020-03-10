Peter Rabbit Sequel The Latest Target Of Coronavirus Re-Scheduling

When the release of No Time To Die was pushed back amid fears of economic impact from shuttered cinemas and lower attendance due to the Coronavirus, we could have predicted it was just the latest domino to fall as events are cancelled and others postponed. The latest film to feel the sting of relocation is Peter Rabbit 2.

Yes, while the response to Bond's shift was a gasp, we'll admit that news of the furry troublemaker losing his late March release slot will probably be greeted more with this meme. But it's just another sign that studios are getting cold feet when it comes to tackling the situation, with more films set to move.

Peter Rabbit 2 (subtitled The Runaway across the pond) had been set for 27 March here and other international locations, ahead of a 3 April date Stateside. Now, Sony says the film will actually hit screens on 7 August, assuming the current world situation has calmed by then. It makes sense for the company, since the original film made the lion's share of its money from overseas. And with cinemas shut in both China and Italy right now, plus more likely to follow, those markets are key in some movies' success.