Peter Dinklage Joins The Hunger Games Prequel

Peter Dinklage is known for his big main TV role in Game Of Thrones, but has popped up in other giant franchises including the X-Men movies and the MCU (spawning one of the biggest long-running Empire Podcast quote jokes). Now he's headed to the Hunger Games universe, landing a key role in prequel movie The Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes.

The film focuses on the character of Coriolanus Snow (brought to life here by Tom Blyth) well before he takes power as the tyrannical president (and played by Donald Sutherland in the original movies). At 18 years old, he's looking to restore honor to his lineage which has fallen on hard times in the aftermath of a war in the Capitol.

As a student, he is hoping to take part as a mentor in the upcoming 10th annual Hunger Games but is alarmed after he's chosen to help the girl tribute from the impoverished District 12, Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Zegler). When she stuns all of Panem with her defiant singing during the reaping ceremony, Snow begins to think they have a chance and does all in his power to assure her victory. Dinklage will be Casa Highbottom, Dean of the Academy and one of the architects of the games.

Francis Lawrence, a veteran of directing several Hunger Games films, is back behind the camera here, working from a script by Michael Lesslie.

"Dean Highbottom is one of the most powerful people in Snow’s life. As the austere and vindictive face of the games, he sets the rules that will determine every aspect of Coriolanus’s fate. I’m thrilled that Peter will be bringing him to life,” Lawrence tells Deadline.

"With production underway, we couldn’t be more excited about the way this cast has come together and thrilled to be welcoming Peter Dinklage to Panem," adds Nathan Kahane, President of Lionsgate’s Motion Picture Group. "Peter is not just a fan favourite actor who brings a commanding presence to every part he plays. He is one of the best actors alive. He will bring a formidable, charismatic authority to the important role of the dean of the Academy."