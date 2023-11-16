Pedro Pascal In Talks To Be The MCU’s Reed Richards In Fantastic Four

Is there a corner of pop culture that Pedro Pascal won't stake a claim on? The man who is Mando in The Mandalorian and Joel in The Last Of Us has plenty of genre cred (let's not forget his small but lethally memorable role in Game Of Thrones), but it appears he's closing in on another big chunk of the entertainment sphere. According to SlashFilm, confirming a tip from Daniel Richtman, Pascal is in talks to play Reed Richards, AKA Mr. Fantastic, the main man behind the Fantastic Four.

While the likes of Deadline and others caution that a deal is far from done, these things usually only get reported like this when it's much more of a possibility. Part of the issue to be figured out is the busy actor's full schedule, including finishing work on Gladiator 2, filming the next season of The Last Of Us (both of which were impacted by the actors' strike) and his role in Zach Cregger's Barbarian follow-up, Weapons.

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige confirmed at the 2019 San Diego Comic-Con that, because of Disney's having bought 20th Century Fox and claimed all of its Marvel characters, the Four could come to the MCU officially.

Right now, WandaVision director Matt Shakman is set to make the movie, with Josh Friedman writing the script.