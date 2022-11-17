Pedro Pascal And Ben Mendelsohn Starring In Freaky Tales

It has been a couple of years since directors Ryan Fleck and Anna Boden made Captain Marvel and the pair is now ready to kick off work on their next film, Freaky Tales, which will feature fewer marauding aliens. But there will be one familiar crossover element – Ben Mendelsohn, who joins the cast alongside Pedro Pascal.

Mendelsohn, of course, has become something of a lucky charm for the directors, who has worked with him on Mississippi Grind.

Set in Oakland in 1987, Freaky Tales is a wholly original, immersive film inspired by Ryan’s experience growing up in the bay. According to Deadline, the film is comprised of four interconnected stories each featuring distinct characters, real life locations and noteworthy historical events (some real, some imagined).

Jay Ellis has also landed one of the lead roles, with Jack Champion, Angus Cloud, Dominique Thorne, Keir Gilchrist (another Boden and Fleck veteran) and Michelle Farrah Huang all aboard in the ensemble, alongside some Oakland natives.

