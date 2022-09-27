Paul Mescal Is A Father Bonding With His Daughter On Holiday In The Aftersun Trailer

Off the back of breakout success with Normal People, Paul Mescal has been burnishing his career with some solid film work. His latest is Charlotte Wells' sensitive, emotional drama Aftersun, which has a new trailer online.

Wells' film is set at a fading holiday resort, where 11-year-old Sophie (Frankie Corio) treasures rare time together with her loving and idealistic father, Calum (Mescal).

As a world of adolescence creeps into view beyond her eye Calum struggles under the weight of life outside of fatherhood.

Twenty years later, Sophie’s (now played by Celia Rowlson-Hall) tender recollections of their last holiday become a powerful and heartrending portrait of their relationship, as she tries to reconcile the father she knew with the man she didn’t.