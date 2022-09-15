Paul Greengrass Adapting Stephen King’s Fairy Tale

The Stephen King adaptations just keep on coming. And the latest director looking to tackle the author's work is someone who has had success with novel-based films before: Paul Greengrass. The man behind several Bourne movies is on to turn Fairy Tale into a movie.

Fairy Tale, which just hit shelves this month, is an epic tale that follows a 17-year-old boy who inherits the keys to a terrifying world where good and evil are at war. The stakes could not be higher, for that world and ours, as he journeys into the mythic roots of human storytelling.

King granted Greengrass one of his $1 dollar option deals – which includes a healthy chunk of change out of the eventual film's earnings — and the writer/director will work on the script and call the shots.

First, though, it needs to find a home, though with a variety of studios and streamers eager to nab the next King film – especially with someone of Greengrass' level attached – we doubt it'll take too long.

"Fairy Tale is a work of genius," Greengrass gushes of the book. "A classic adventure story and also a disturbing contemporary allegory."