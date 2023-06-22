Paul Dano’s Gaming The Stock Market In The Dumb Money Trailer

Can small-time stock watchers disrupt the Stock Market? It has happened in the past, most notably recently with the GameStop affair. Now that story has been turned into Dumb Money, a film starring Paul Dano, Pete Davidson and Seth Rogen. Check out the trailer…

Directed by Craig Gillespie, Dumb Money follows the insane true story of the YouTuber who brought Wall Street to its knees and got rich by turning the video-game retailer GameStop into the world’s hottest company.

In the middle of everything is regular guy Keith Gill (Dano), who starts it all by sinking his life savings into the stock and posting about it. When his social posts start blowing up, so does his life and the lives of everyone following him. As a stock tip becomes a movement, everyone gets rich — until the billionaires fight back, and both sides find their worlds turned upside down.

The cast for this one is stacked, with the likes of Vincent D’Onofrio, America Ferrera, Nick Offerman, Anthony Ramos, Sebastian Stan and Shailene Woodley, while Lauren Schuker Blum and Rebecca Angelo wrote the script based on the book The Antisocial Network by Ben Mezrich.