Paul Bettany Joins Tom Hanks In Robert Zemeckis’ Adaptation Of Graphic Novel Here

The new project, which sees Forrest Gump scriptwriter Eric Roth adapting Richard McGuire's ambitious, eponymous graphic novel.

First published as a six-page comic strip in 1989, before being turned into a full graphic novel decades later, Here is a high-concept story that focuses on one single room, telling the interconnected, overlapping stories of the many people who’ve inhabited that room over thousands of years.

The confined setting combined with such a sprawling time period should hopefully translate into a fascinating sense of scale and the chance to tackle many characters.