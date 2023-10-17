Oscar Isaac, Jason Momoa And Gerard Butler Starring In Crime Thriller In The Hands Of Dante

Moon Knight, Aquaman and Mike Banning all in the same place at the same time? According to Deadline, Oscar Isaac, Jason Momoa, and Gerard Butler have joined the cast of Oscar-nominated filmmaker Julian Schnabel's (At Eternity's Gate, The Diving Bell & The Butterfly) upcoming crime thriller In The Hands Of Dante (which is not, we're sorry to say, a solo spin-off for Momoa's Fast X character).

Executive produced by none other than Martin Scorsese, Schnabel's film – currently shooting in Venice as a beneficiary of a SAG-AFTRA interim agreement – is an adaptation of Nick Tosches' same-named novel. The plot, split across two timelines, revolves around Dante Alghieri's The Divine Comedy. In the present day, we follow scholar Nick (Isaac) as he is called upon by a black market smuggling gang to authenticate what they believe to be the original manuscript of Dante's opus, only to find himself impelled to steal the manuscript for himself and carve a bloody path from Hell to Heaven with his lover Giulietta at his side. At the same time, we also track the story of Alghieri himself as he journeys to Sicily and tries to finish writing his opus, literarily escaping a loveless marriage as he seeks to immortalise his lost true love, Beatrice.