Orphan: First Kill – Trailer For The Horror Prequel Arrives

While the original chiller Orphan had a killer twist (we'll mention it in the next paragraph, but avoid reading on if you've not seen the 2009 movie), the prequel Orphan: First Kill obviously negates that, but does promise plenty of Isabelle Fuhrman's Esther stalking a family to make up for it. Check out the first trailer.

2009's Orphan, of course, introduced the idea of "Esther" (real name: Leena Klammer, played by Fuhrman) who is a 33-year-old woman diagnosed with a hormonal disorder that lets her pose as a 9-year-old girl. She wreaks havoc when she's adopted by grieving parents played by Vera Farmiga and Peter Sarsgaard.

For First Kill, the clock is rolled back to earlier in Klammer's life, showing how she escapes from an Estonian psychiatric facility, travels to America by impersonating the missing daughter of a wealthy family.

Yet, an unexpected twist arises that pits her against a mother (Julia Stiles) who will protect her family from the murderous “child” at any cost.

William Brent Bell is the director here, with David Coggeshall on script duty. The filmmakers deployed all manner of make-up, CG, forced perspective and photo double tricks to have Fuhrman keep playing Klammer, and the trailer promises a lot of shocks to make up for the fact that we all know the truth (even if the characters don't).