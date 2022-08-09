Orphan: First Kill: Esther Is Back And Ready To Strike – Exclusive Clip

Back in 2009, Orphan became something of a cult horror favourite – a wild ride with a rug-pull of a twist that few audience members saw coming. (Be honest, you didn’t either, did you?) Now, over a decade later, Isabelle Fuhrman is back as Esther in prequel Orphan: First Kill, ready to cause more chaos for unsuspecting families taking on far more than they bargained for. This time, Esther is posing as the missing daughter of wealthy American couple Tricia and Allen Albright (Julia Stiles and Rossif Sutherland), kicking off another saga of shifting identities, twists, and violence. Check out an exclusive clip from the film below, which finds Esther ready to strike:

Orphan: First Kill finds The Boy director William Brent Bell taking over the reins, with David Coggeshall on scripting duties. Here’s the official synopsis: “Esther’s secret may be out but this time around there’s more to this psychotic young girl than meets the eye. Escaping from the psychiatric facility that housed her, Esther hides in plain sight by assuming the identity of a missing American child whose mother is matriarch to one of the wealthiest families in the United States. Will Esther’s thirst for blood destroy the strong family ties or will she discover that even a mother will cross the line to protect her family?”

You can see one brand new still from the film above, with Esther looking particularly suspicious (don’t approach her! get away!) and another of Stiles' Tricia below, ready to defend herself against an unseen terror.

And you can check out the poster exclusively here: