Opus: John Malkovich And Ayo Edebiri Join New Horror Movie

Now that the SAG-AFTRA actors' strike is over (at least, tentatively pending the membership signing off on their new contact with studios) we'll be getting more announcements about projects gearing back up as performers can join movies and TV shows. One today, for mysterious new horror movie Opus, includes word via Deadline that John Malkovich and The Bear breakout Ayo Edebiri are leading the cast.

To be clear, this one is in a slightly different category — it's among the smattering of movies that received interim agreements from the union. While that's technically no longer necessary, it means the movie will be progressing either way.

With A24 backing this one, Opus has writer/director Mark Anthony Green in charge. And while plot specifics are being kept quiet, it's apparently said to focus on an iconic pop star’s return following his decades-long disappearance. The-Dream and Nile Rodgers are on board as executive producers and have also written original songs for the film.