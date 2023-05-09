Oppenheimer Trailer: The World Is Not Prepared In Christopher Nolan’s Latest

We've already had a couple of glimpses at Christopher Nolan's latest, Oppenheimer, a chronicle of J. Robert Oppenheimer and the team he shepherded to create the atomic bomb. The latest trailer is packed full of (some of) the star power and thermonuclear energy he has deployed in his giant dramatic thriller. Take look…

Cillian Murphy plays Oppenheimer himself, with Emily Blunt has his biologist wife Kitty. Also starring are Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Benny Safdie, Michael Angarano, Josh Hartnett, Rami Malek, Kenneth Branagh, Dane DeHaan, Alden Ehrenreich and Matthew Modine.

This latest footage gives us a much better look at Damon in particular, here playing Lieutenant General Leslie Richard Groves, Jr., a United States Army Corps of Engineers officer who oversaw the construction of the Pentagon and directed the Manhattan Project, Oppenheimer's atomic team. And yes, that's Downey Jr. in monochrome (a possible bookending device?) near the end.