Oppenheimer Receives R-Rating In The US, Christopher Nolan’s First In Two Decades

Not long now until the most potentially divisive cinematic release date in history – yes, in just a few weeks, both Christopher Nolan’s thriller Oppenheimer and Greta Gerwig’s pastel-tastic Barbie will be hitting the big screen. The former is Nolan’s 12th feature film – and, as revealed at the end of a new American TV spot promoting the J. Robert Oppenheimer pic, it will be his first one to be rated R in the US in two decades, the last being his 2002 crime drama, Insomnia.

Though plenty of Nolan’s films since Insomnia have featured some pretty dark themes – a method of time-travel that could mean the end of the world, an intense recreation of the events of Dunkirk, his moody, violent Batman trilogy – and definitely aren’t the most kid-friendly material, all have received a 12 rating here in the UK, aka. a PG-13 in the US. This newly confirmed R-rating in the States (the approximate UK equivalent of a 15) implies Nolan is stepping that darkness up a gear – hardly surprising, given Oppenheimer is all about the development and detonation of the world’s first atomic bomb. The UK rating is yet to be confirmed.