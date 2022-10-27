Nobody’s Ilya Naishuller Directing John Cena And Idris Elba In Action Movie Heads Of State

Back in 2020, we learned of The Suicide Squad co-stars John Cena and Idris Elba teaming up for a new action movie called Heads Of State for Amazon. When that news broke, there was no word of a director, but now Nobody's Ilya Naishuller is on board to call the shots.

The plot for this one is being kept a state secret for now, though Deadline has heard that it'll boil down to something like Air Force One meets Midnight Run. So… an action comedy featuring the US President?

Producer Peter Safran, who was just hired alongside James Gunn to run DC Studios for Warner Bros., will not let that big new gig from stopping him working on this new movie via his The Safran Company.

As for Naishuller, he turned Bob Odenkirk into a tough-nut action star for Nobody. While Cena and Elba already know their way around a fight scene, this sounds like they'll also be able to show off their action skills too…

