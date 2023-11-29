New Night Swim Trailer: There’s A Monster In The Swimming Pool In Blumhouse Horror

Having made us worried about AI toys, animatronic restaurant mascots, red doors, and, er demons (probably not much needed on that last front), the Blumhouse team wants you to next be afraid of swimming pools. We've already had one trailer for Night Swim, and the second is here to expand on the story of a family who learn that their outdoor fun space might be hiding something terrible. And we mean worse than a manky old plaster floating towards your mouth…

Based on the 2014 short film by Rod Blackhurst and Bryce McGuire, Night Swim stars Wyatt Russell as Ray Waller, a former major league baseball player forced into early retirement by a degenerative illness, who moves into a new home with his concerned wife Eve (Kerry Condon), teenage daughter Izzy (Amélie Hoeferle) and young son Elliot (Gavin Warren).

Secretly hoping, against the odds, to return to pro ball, Ray persuades Eve that the new home’s shimmering backyard swimming pool will be fun for the kids and provide physical therapy for him. But a dark secret in the home’s past will unleash a malevolent force that will drag the family under, into the depths of inescapable terror.

If we're honest, the trailer probably gives away a bit too much more than might be best, so take that under caution.