Night Swim Trailer: Fear Lies Under The Surface In New Blumhouse Horror

Are swimming pools inherently scary places? Well, you might try asking the characters from A Nightmare On Elm Street 2 or Joe Gillis from Sunset Boulevard. Or the person who had to clean the retirement home pool after the pod-aliens were done in Cocoon. Now here comes Blumhouse, looking to make a late night dip look like a terrifying old time. The first trailer for Night Swim is now online…

Based on the 2014 short film by Rod Blackhurst and Bryce McGuire, Night Swim stars Wyatt Russell as Ray Waller, a former major league baseball player forced into early retirement by a degenerative illness, who moves into a new home with his concerned wife Eve (Kerry Condon), teenage daughter Izzy (Amélie Hoeferle) and young son Elliot (Gavin Warren).

Secretly hoping, against the odds, to return to pro ball, Ray persuades Eve that the new home’s shimmering backyard swimming pool will be fun for the kids and provide physical therapy for him. But a dark secret in the home’s past will unleash a malevolent force that will drag the family under, into the depths of inescapable terror.

Yes, it's Death Pool, with no sign of Clint Eastwood in sight to fight off whatever lurks within the watery depths.