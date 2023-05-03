Nicole Holofcener’s You Hurt My Feelings To Close This Year’s Sundance London Festival

We learned back in March that Charlotte Regan's Scrapper would serve as the kick-off film for this year's Sundance Film Festival: London. The full programme has now been announced, including the fact that Nicole Holofcener's You Hurt My Feelings will close out the festival on 9 July.

Holofcener's latest stars regular collaborator Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Beth, a writer whose marriage is put to the test when she overhears her husband Don's (Tobias Menzies) honest opinion of her new book.

Among the other films screening during the event attendees can expect to see Ira Sachs' Passages starring Ben Whishaw, Adèle Exarchopoulos and

Franz Rogowski, Andrew Durham’s Fairyland and Celine Song's Past Lives.

Besides that, there is a curated selection of short films and special screenings of Gregg Araki's films, with Araki in attendance for Q&As.