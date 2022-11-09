New Trailer For Whitney Houston Biopic I Wanna Dance With Somebody

Boxing Day always brings new movies, and this year, we can expect the Whitney Houston biopic I Wanna Dance With Somebody, which stars Naomi Ackie as the music legend, albeit leaving the singing side to recordings of Houston. A new trailer for the movie has landed, and you can watch it below.

I Wanna Dance With Somebody, which has Kasi Lemmons directing and biopic veteran Anthony McCarten on script duty, promises to chronicle Houston's journey from the church choir to her massive breakthrough into the music industry and her knock-out (and record-setting) performances and songs, including her memorable 1991 Super Bowl rendition of the national anthem.

Along the way, she naturally faces challenges, including a pushy mother with her own history in performance and claims that her music style wasn’t “black enough”. “Look, I don’t know how to sing Black and I don’t know how to sing white either,” Naomi Ackie’s Houston says. “I know how to sing.”

The cast for this one also includes Stanley Tucci, Ashton Sanders, Tamara Tunie, Nafessa Williams and Clarke Peters, and as mentioned, the film will be in cinemas from 26 December.

Want to get the most from Empire? Sign up for Empire Membership!