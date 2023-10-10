New Trailer For The Color Purple Movie Musical

There has been a real trend for movies becoming musicals and then making the transition back to cinemas. For The Color Purple, it has some top-notch people attached both in front of and behind the camera. And you'd expect no less, given that Alice Walker won the Pulitzer for her 1982 novel, and that Steven Spielberg turned it into a movie in 1985 that went on to land 11 Oscar nominations. The musical adaptation itself took Tony nominations, so you'd be right in thinking that hopes are high for the new musical movie version. Check out the latest trailer…

The story, adapted this time by Marcus Gardley (and using Marsha Norman's musical book) follows the journey of Celie (Fantasia Barrino), an African-American woman in the deep South from the early to mid-20th century. Celie struggles to find her identity after suffering abuse from her stepfather, husband, and others over the course of four decades.

With Blitz Bazawule in the director's chair and original film star Oprah Winfrey this time among the producers, the cast also features Taraji P. Henson, Colman Domingo, Aunjanue Ellis, Corey Hawkins, H.E.R., Danielle Brooks and Halle Bailey. It remains to be seen whether this one continues the trophy (or at least nomination) magnet status.