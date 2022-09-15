New Trailer For Park Chan-Wook’s Decision To Leave

One of the most influential auteurs working in cinema today, Park Chan-wook has the sort of filmography to rival many of his colleagues. He's back with his latest, Decision To Leave, and the latest trailer has arrived…

And if you want another chance to see it, on Monday 17 October, we are hosting a screening of the film in a beautiful London art-house cinema exclusively for Empire VIP Club members. Already a VIP? Great! You'll receive an email on Monday 10 October asking you to register your interest. And if you're not, you can join right here. Sign up to become a member by midnight on 6 October, and you'll be in with a chance of receiving a ticket.