New Trailer For Five Nights At Freddy’s

We've already had a teaser and a first trailer for Blumhouse's adaptation of horror games series Five Nights At Freddy's. Now here comes a fresh look, which also includes some background for those who have never heard of the concept. Check it out…
With Emma Tammi directing from a script she wrote with game creator Scott Cawthon and Seth Cuddeback, the movie finds Josh Hutcherson as Mike Schmidt, a troubled security guard who begins working at the all-but abandoned Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza.
While spending his first night on the job, he realizes the night shift at Freddy’s won’t be so easy to make it through…
Elizabeth Lail, Kat Conner Sterling and Piper Rubio, with Mary Stuart Masterson and Matthew Lillard are all part of the cast for this one, and Five Nights At Freddy's will be in UK cinemas on 25 October.