New Trailer For Five Nights At Freddy’s

We've already had a teaser and a first trailer for Blumhouse's adaptation of horror games series Five Nights At Freddy's. Now here comes a fresh look, which also includes some background for those who have never heard of the concept. Check it out…

With Emma Tammi directing from a script she wrote with game creator Scott Cawthon and Seth Cuddeback, the movie finds Josh Hutcherson as Mike Schmidt, a troubled security guard who begins working at the all-but abandoned Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza.

While spending his first night on the job, he realizes the night shift at Freddy’s won’t be so easy to make it through…