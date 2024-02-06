New Trailer For Ethan Coen’s Drive-Away Dolls

You don't traditionally think of Coen brothers films as "cheeky," but it feels that way to have the trailer for Drive-Away Dolls, directed by just one of them (Ethan) amusingly acknowledge the fact that this is another solo effort. And it's in keeping with the wild, comedic tone of the film itself. Get a look at the new footage here:

Written by Coen and his wife Tricia Cooke (who spent years as the Coen siblings' go-to editor), the film follows Jamie (Margaret Qualley), an uninhibited free spirit bemoaning yet another breakup with a girlfriend, and her demure friend Marian (Geraldine Viswanathan) who desperately needs to loosen up.

In search of a fresh start, the two embark on an impromptu road trip to Tallahassee, but things quickly go awry when they cross paths with a group of inept criminals along the way…