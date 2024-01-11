New Star Trek Movie In The Works From Andor Director Toby Haynes

After a few years of floating in dry dock – with a potential Quentin Tarantino take on the franchise and an announced film that even took the current cast by surprise – it appears that Paramount might (emphasis on might given its current history) has found the right thruster switch to get Star Trek moving again. Deadline reports that Toby Haynes, who did such superb work in the other "star" universe (Star Wars series Andor) is aboard to direct a new movie for producer JJ Abrams.

A lot about the film is understandably under wraps, though the trade site has learned that Seth Grahame-Smith is writing a script that will be set decades before Abrams' 2009 movie, which rebooted the Kirk/Spock/McCoy era with Chris Pine and more starring.

From the sounds of this take, it'll introduce another new crew – that "decades" description puts it even before the likes of TV's Discovery and Strange New Worlds.