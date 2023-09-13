New Killers Of The Flower Moon Trailer Shows Leonardo DiCaprio Seeking Vengeance

Okay, okay. Enough already. We do not need convincing to be excited about a new Martin Scorsese film – consider us already incredibly hyped – and yet, a brand spanking new trailer has dropped for his epic historical drama Killers Of The Flower Moon, and it reveals a lot that we haven’t seen before. The new look at the movie digs into the dynamics between Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro’s characters, as well as showing us more glimpses of the violence in store, and some snippets of DiCaprio’s Ernest Burkhart’s burgeoning romance and family life with Lily Gladstone’s Mollie. Have a watch below.