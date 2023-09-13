New Killers Of The Flower Moon Trailer Shows Leonardo DiCaprio Seeking Vengeance

Okay, okay. Enough already. We do not need convincing to be excited about a new Martin Scorsese film – consider us already incredibly hyped – and yet, a brand spanking new trailer has dropped for his epic historical drama Killers Of The Flower Moon, and it reveals a lot that we haven’t seen before. The new look at the movie digs into the dynamics between Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro’s characters, as well as showing us more glimpses of the violence in store, and some snippets of DiCaprio’s Ernest Burkhart’s burgeoning romance and family life with Lily Gladstone’s Mollie. Have a watch below.
Killers Of The Flower Moon is based on David Grann’s non-fiction book of the same title, which traces the real-life story of the murders of Osage people across Oklahoma in the 1920s. De Niro plays DiCaprio’s uncle, William Hale, who this trailer shows to be extremely central in the act of taking control of the Osage County and its oil, which is then investigated by the FBI. The supporting cast also includes Jesse Plemons and Brendan Fraser.
Having already shown at Cannes, Venice and shortly London Film Festival, it’s thankfully not too long until we get to feast our eyes on this fresh Scorsese – Killers Of The Flower Moon is in cinemas from 20 October.