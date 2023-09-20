New Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes Trailer Teases More Arena Action

Are you, are you… excited to see the new Hunger Games movie? We sure are! And that excitement has been ramped up an extra notch today with the release of a brand new trailer, which includes a ton of new looks at the film. Watch it here:

Adapted from Suzanne Collins’ 2020 novel, The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes is a prequel to the Jennifer Lawrence movies, set 64 years earlier during the tenth annual Hunger Games. It follows Donald Sutherland’s President Coriolanus Snow from the original films as a youngster, played here by Tom Blyth, as he mentors District 12 tribute Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Zegler) through the Games. As he develops feelings for Lucy Gray, his whole belief system – and life in the Capitol – is called into question.

There’s all sorts to sink our teeth into here – we see a whole lot more action from within the arena itself, get a much better look at Viola Davis’ villainous Gamesmaker, Dr. Volumnia Gaul, and see more of Snow and Lucy Gray’s relationship, and budding romance. There’s also weird snakes, flashbacks to Snow as a youngster during the war in Panem that inspired the Games, and more looks at Snow’s time as a Peacekeeper. Other cast include Peter Dinklage as the Games’ creator, Dean Casca Highbottom, Jason Schwartzman as host Lucretius Flickermann, and Hunter Schafer as Snow’s cousin Tigris.