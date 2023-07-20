New Gran Turismo Trailer Sees A Gamer Race For Real

With video games having a real moment in the last couple of years, Sony must be hoping for a big win with its adaptation of PlayStation racing title Gran Turismo. With Neill Blomkamp in the director's driving seat, the new trailer for the film has sped in and you can find it below…

Archie Madekwe stars as talented teenager Jann, whose incredible gaming skills led to him being chosen for GT Academy and winning multiple Nissan racing competitions. David Harbour is on grumpy, inspirational father-figure duty as his trainer, Orlando Bloom is the PR guy that sees Jann’s potential, and Djimon Hounsou and Geri Horner play his parents.