New Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Trailer Has A Killer Hiding In Plain Sight

Despite the temperature dropping and the dark, winter nights closing in, there is no better time to get your swimsuits, shades and suncream packed – prepare for a trip to a gorgeous, glorious Greek island, joining Daniel Craig ’s famous Southern detective Benoit Blanc as he investigates another murder in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. This time, the crime takes place during a murder-mystery game (murder-mystery inception, if you will), amongst an ensemble of wealthy ‘disruptors’ played by Kate Hudson , Kathryn Hahn , Edward Norton , Dave Bautista and more. With Rian Johnson ’s sleuthing sequel’s release edging ever closer, Netflix have just dropped a new trailer. Watch it below:

Where the first teaser gave us a good peek at some puzzle boxes dished out to the new batch of suspects, this new, full-length trailer gets more into how the gang get together in Greece, and the goings-on once the mystery game properly starts. We learn that its Edward Norton’s character Miles’ (also the host of the party) fake death they have to solve, see a little of the group’s backstory as friends, and discover that despite his investigating prowess in real life, Benoit Blanc sucks at playing Clue. With rave reviews already rolling in, we can’t wait to see where this twisty-turny new mystery takes us.