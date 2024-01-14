New Fear Street Movie In The Works

Back in 2021, the Fear Street trilogy offered a reliably slashtastic dash of horror to that summer. If you enjoyed the movies, you'll no doubt be happy to learn –– from the direct source that is author RL Stine, on whose books they were based –– that another is now in the works at Netflix.

Stine hit Twitter to let slip the news: "I can finally announce that a new Fear Street movie is about to go into production for Netflix. It's based on my Fear Street book, The Prom Queen. Good news!"

"A spring night… soft moonlight… five beautiful Prom Queen candidate… dancing couples at the Shadyside High prom — these should be the ingredients for romance. But stir in one brutal murder — then another, and another — and the recipe quickly turns to horror," reads the book description. "Lizzie McVay realizes that someone is murdering the five Prom Queen candidates one by one — and that she may be next on the list! Can she stop the murderer before the dance is over — for good?"