New Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom Trailer Has The Royal Bloodline Under Threat

With the release date now just a month away, Warner Bros. is eager to remind us all that it still has one more superhero outing to come from the DCEU in the shape of Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom. And with tickets going on sale for the Jason Momoa-starring sequel, what better time to jog memories. The new trailer for the film goes heavy on Arthur Curry's familial connections, including the fact that he's now a dad to a son who can communicate with fish just as he can. But because a movie that is simply a baby chatting with finned friends might not be the most compelling, there is a new threat from an old enemy… Check out the footage:

Here's your official synopsis: "Having failed to defeat Aquaman the first time, Black Manta (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), still driven by the need to avenge his father’s death, will stop at nothing to take Aquaman down once and for all.

"This time Black Manta is more formidable than ever before, wielding the power of the mythic Black Trident, which unleashes an ancient and malevolent force. To defeat him, Aquaman will turn to his imprisoned brother Orm (Patrick Wilson), the former King of Atlantis, to forge an unlikely alliance. Together, they must set aside their differences in order to protect their kingdom and save Aquaman’s family, and the world, from irreversible destruction."