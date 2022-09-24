Netflix’s 1899 To Arrive In November

Created by Dark duo Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese, 1899 represents the pair's next compelling mystery series. And this time, they've expanded their scope for a multi-lingual series that has plenty of weirdness wrapped around it. As part of TUDUM, Netflix released a video showing the cast learning when the series will hit the streaming service. Take a look…

Set in - you guessed it, 1899, the show sees a migrant steamship heads west to leave the old continent. The passengers, a mixed bag of European origins, united by their hopes and dreams for the new century and their future abroad. But their journey takes an unexpected turn when they discover another migrant ship adrift on open sea. What they will find on board, will turn their passage to the promised land into a horrifying nightmare.

Key to some of the secrets on board is Maura Franklin (Emily Beecham), a forthright and mysterious woman with a fascinating background. Oh, and along with the story comes new voices, since the international cast (which includes Aneurin Barnard, Andreas Pietschmann, Miguel Bernardeau, Maciej Musial, Lucas Lynggaard Tønnesen, Rosalie Craig, Clara Rosager, Maria Erwolter, Yann Gael, Mathilde Ollivier, José Pimentão, Isabella Wei, Gabby Wong, Jonas Bloquet, Fflyn Edwards and Alexandre Willaume) are all speaking their own languages.