Netflix Appoints Arnold Schwarzenegger As Its ‘Chief Action Officer’

Looking to tout its upcoming action movie and TV slate, Netflix clearly decided to go big. And who bigger than one Arnold Schwarzenegger, who just so happens to star in at least one of the new shows the streaming service has on the way? To help boost what's headed our way, the company appointed him its 'Chief Action Officer,' running a fun promo that sees him driving a tank (for real) over a car as he arrives for "work".

Arnie, of course, is the star of two new shows — action comedy FUBAR launches on 25 May and sees him as a CIA agent who discovers that someone in his family is also in the intelligence community. And then there's Arnold, the three-part documentary about his life, career, successes and failures that is due on 7 June.

The video touches on some of the other action offerings, including Extraction 2 (16 June), The Witcher Season 3 (Vol. 1 out June 29 and Vol 2. launching July 27), They Cloned Tyrone (21 July), Gal Gadot's Heart Of Stone (11 August), and Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon, out on 22 December.