Netflix Announces Sylvester Stallone Documentary

Anything Arnie can do, Sly can… Also do? So it would appear, because despite having the man as its Chief Action Officer (not to mention action-comedy series FUBAR and a three-part documentary about him), Netflix is seeing someone behind Arnold Schwarzenegger's back. And we'll all be seeing him later this year, as documentary Sly will hit the streaming service. Check out the teaser trailer…

Featuring a reflective Stallone looking back on his life, regrets and all, Sly promises to offer much the same as Arnold, or as the official log line puts it… "This retrospective documentary offers an intimate look at the Oscar-nominated actor-writer-director-producer, paralleling his inspirational underdog-story with the indelible characters he has brought to life."