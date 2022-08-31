Nell Tiger Free Starring In Horror Prequel The First Omen

Journey with us back to 2016. A time when 20th Century Fox still had the "Fox" bit in its name and wasn't the Disney-owned 20th Century Studios. It was then that the news came of David Goyer looking to produce a prequel to 1976 horror classic The Omen. Things have been mostly quiet since then, but we now know that Servant's Nell Tiger Free will star in what is still called First Omen.

Not much is known about the story for this one, save that it will be set before the events of Richard Donner's film, which starred Gregory Peck, Lee Remick and Harvey Stephens, and followed an American ambassador who starts to believe his 5-year-old son is the Antichrist. The film spawned two sequels and was remade in 2006 by John Moore.