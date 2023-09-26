Natalie Portman Shadows Julianne Moore In The May December Trailer

It's always good to see Todd Haynes making movies, and his latest is on the way. May December, which stars Julianne Moore and Natalie Portman, has its first trailer online, which UK viewers can see below:

In the new drama, popular television actor Elizabeth (Portman) heads to Savannah, Georgia, to research a part in a new film that follows a scandalous tabloid romance. That love affair — between Gracie (Moore) and Joe (Charles Melton) — was once a fixture of the gossip pages. After all, Joe is significantly younger than Gracie, who served time in prison when they were caught together.

When she was released, the pair were married, and they now have three children together who are about to graduate from high school. At first glance, their untraditional marriage looks more predictable than Elizabeth expected. But soon, her observation brings long-dormant feelings to the surface, and the decades-old scandal reveals deeper and deeper layers…

It looks like knotty tension from Haynes and co., and the film will be in UK cinemas on 17 November and Sky Cinema from 8 December.